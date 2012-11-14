NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks extended losses and the Dow fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as investors worried over U.S. budget negotiations and a flare-up of violence in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.78 points, or 1.10 percent, at 12,616.40, after briefly falling more than 1 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.78 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,359.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.64 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,854.25.