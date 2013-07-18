NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Dow Industrials setting a fresh record high and the S&P 500 less than a point away from a new all-time high, lifted by gains in energy and healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 75.94 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,546.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.15 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,686.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,610.25.