NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks erased losses to trade higher by midday on Tuesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said economic data remains too mixed to lay out a detailed path for reducing and eventually halting their asset-purchase stimulus plan at their September meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.00 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,471.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.74 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.54 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,677.49.