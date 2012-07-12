July 12 Strategists at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch lowered on Thursday their earnings forecasts for the S&P 500, but their year-end target for the index remained unchanged.

Earnings per share on S&P 500 components are seen now at $102 for this year, down from $103.50, and 2013 EPS is estimated at $109, down from $110.50. The forecast implies growth of 4 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Thomson Reuters data shows the current average Wall Street EPS growth estimates at 5.9 percent for 2012 and 12.3 percent for 2013.

In a note to clients from Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, the firm said the new forecasts "reflect the impact of lower commodity prices and slower global growth on corporate profits."

According to the note, the decline in the BofA/Merrill estimates comes mostly from lowered forecasts for the energy sector, partly offset by upwardly revised gains in the technology sector -largely centered on Apple.

Despite the lowered EPS estimates, BofA/Merrill kept its 2012 year-end target for the S&P 500 at 1,450, roughly 8.1 percent higher than where the index closed on Wednesday.