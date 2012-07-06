UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stock index futures extended their decline on Friday after non-farm payrolls for June rose less than Wall Street expectations.
S&P 500 futures fell 7.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 67 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 10.5 points.
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.