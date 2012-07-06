NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stock index futures extended their decline on Friday after non-farm payrolls for June rose less than Wall Street expectations.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 67 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 10.5 points.