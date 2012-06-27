BRIEF-India cenbank did not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank did not get any bids at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qVWQUs)
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday on upbeat economic data and rising oil prices that sent energy shares up nearly 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.41 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,627.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.65 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,332.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.50 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,878.56.
The energy sector index was up 2 percent, gaining the most among 10 S&P 500 sectors.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------