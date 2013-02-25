NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks extend losses with major indexes hitting session lows by late afternoon trade on Monday on fears that a divided parliament in Italy would get in the way of the country's reforms and hamper the euro zone's stability.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.15 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,925.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.44 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,505.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.36 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,149.46.

The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge soared 20 percent to 17.03, it biggest daily jump since Nov 9.