NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon trade on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee showed rising concern about the risks of the Fed's policy of buying bonds to stimulate growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 16.78 points, or 0.13 percent, to 13,395.77. The S&P 500 fell 1.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,460.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 3.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,108.97.