NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks remained little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left in place its stimulus policy of monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds, saying economic growth had stalled but the pullback was likely temporary.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.85 points or 0.14 percent, to 13,934.57, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,505.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.11 points or 0.07 percent, to 3,151.55.