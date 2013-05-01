NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks briefly pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will maintain its stimulus plan at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.52 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,733.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 10.77 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,586.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 23.06 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,305.73.