BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks briefly pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will maintain its stimulus plan at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.52 points, or 0.72 percent, to 14,733.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 10.77 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,586.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 23.06 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,305.73.
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share