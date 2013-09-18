BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The S&P 500 index hit a record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace for now, surprising financial markets that were braced for a reduction in the stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.19 points or 0.45 percent, to 15,598.92, the S&P 500 gained 9.84 points or 0.58 percent, to 1,714.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.708 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,761.407.
The S&P hit an intraday record high of 1,718.19.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu
Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Av