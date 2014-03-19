NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its definitive yardstick for gauging the economy's strength, and made clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in deciding when to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.52 points or 0.33 percent, to 16,281.67, the S&P 500 lost 5.6 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,866.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.486 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,320.827. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)