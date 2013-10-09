NEW YORK Oct 9 The Dow and S&P 500 held gains after the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting. The Nasdaq remained in negative territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.84 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,831.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.34 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,659.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.42 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,685.41.