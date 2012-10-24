US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks briefly dipped into negative territory and then inched higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in its latest policy statement, stuck to its stimulus plan. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,113.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,414.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,992.42.
