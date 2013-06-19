BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks hit session lows on Wednesday shortly after the Federal Reserve said it would keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month and gave no explicit indication that it was close to scaling back the stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.38 points or 0.34 percent, to 15,266.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.17 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,645.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.78 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,467.4
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors