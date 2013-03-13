NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures erased earlier declines to turn positive after data showed retail sales rose more than expected in February.

Investors were also perusing a separate report that showed import prices gained last month as fuel prices rose.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 6 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.5 point.