BRIEF-Manugraph India says employees' union to go on strike from June 1
* Says employees' union proceeded to go on strike from June 1 ,2017
NEW YORK, March 14 S&P 500 index futures added slightly to gains on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for first time jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 20 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.5 points.
* Says employees' union proceeded to go on strike from June 1 ,2017
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: