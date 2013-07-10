BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke spoke after the bell following the release of minutes from the central bank's June policy meeting.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 54 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 27.5 points.
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers