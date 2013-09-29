NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Sunday as a last-minute deal to resolve the budget battle in
Washington appeared less likely, making a government shutdown
more likely.
Such a shutdown is expected to impact markets by injecting
massive amounts of uncertainty into all asset classes. If a deal
is reached quickly, that might allow markets to recover, but a
prolonged shutdown could have significant implications for
economic growth and consumer confidence.
S&P 500 futures fell 12.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 73
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 16 points.