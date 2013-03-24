US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
NEW YORK, March 24 S&P 500 stock index futures dipped in late Sunday trading as last-mintue talks to save Cyprus from financial meltdown went on. S&P 500 futures were down 2.1 points as trading resumed, before turning nearly flat, while S&P E-mini futures were also unchanged.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)