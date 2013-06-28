NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures pared their gains on Friday, with major indexes turning negative.

Futures had previously been higher, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight day of gains, as concerns eased over a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures and following upbeat economic data from Japan.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 point while Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.5 point.