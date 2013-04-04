NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stock index futures turned flat on Thursday, with the S&P 500 dropping into negative territory after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 point but remained above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both unchanged.