NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after comments from Europe's central bank chief Mario Draghi about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.

S&P 500 futures rose 14.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 136 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 29.5 points.