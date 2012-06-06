NEW YORK, June 6 The Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent in late trading on Wednesday, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. Bank shares extended gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 260.35 points, or 2.15 percent, at 12,388.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 26.96 points, or 2.10 percent, at 1,312.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 62.97 points, or 2.27 percent, at 2,841.08.