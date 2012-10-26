NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Friday following a read on third-quarter gross domestic product that was higher than expected.

Still, futures remained in negative territory following disappointing results from Amazon.com and Apple Inc .

S&P 500 futures fell 4.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 66 points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 4.75 points.