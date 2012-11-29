NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks added to gains after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes rose more than expected in October, another positive sign for a healing housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.31 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,051.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.56 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,418.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.82 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,014.60.