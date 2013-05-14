NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks extended gains in late-morning trading on Tuesday, led by gains in banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup. Both the Dow and S&P 500 set intraday record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.14 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,165.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.94 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,646.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.08 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,464.87.