NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks extended gains in
late morning trading on Tuesday after the S&P 500 broke through
technical resistance, trading above its 50-day moving average
for the first time since Jan. 24.
The gains came as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made
clear during her first public comments as head of the U.S.
central bank she would not make any abrupt changes to monetary
policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120.55 points
or 0.76 percent, to 15,922.34, the S&P 500 gained 12.1
points or 0.67 percent, to 1,811.94 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 23.237 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,171.411.
The S&P's 50-day average is now just above 1,809.
Stocks also saw a potential headwind removed when Republican
leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives caved in to demands
by President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation
raising Washington's borrowing authority.