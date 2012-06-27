BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories announces launch of Bivalirudin for injection in U.S. market
* Says announces launch of Bivalirudin for injection in U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks added gains on Wednesday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes matched a two-year high in May, fueling optimism the housing market is poised for a recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.52 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,625.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.66 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,331.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.48 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,879.54.
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday. * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea has short-listed oil major Shell and top crude traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreemen