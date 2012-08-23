BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations were dampened for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and overseas data pointed to a slowing global economy.
Equities were little changed following the latest read on new home sales, which rose 3.6 percent in July.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.28 points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,095.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.24 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.57 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,055.10.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 6 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index powered ahead on Tuesday, touching the 26,000 point-mark, and closed at a fresh 23-month high, aided by continued strength in property shares.