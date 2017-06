The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rise in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health, offsetting data showing a strengthening U.S. labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.08 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,027.67. The S&P 500 Index was down 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,394.50. The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.21 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,061.88.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)