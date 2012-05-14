A New York City police officer stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, on Wall Street, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks slid on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 125.25 points, or 0.98 percent, to end unofficially at 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 15.04 points, or 1.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 31.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to close unofficially at 2,902.58.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)