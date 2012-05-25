The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday as fresh warnings about Greece kept investors away from risky assets while trading was expected to be volatile and light throughout the day heading into a long weekend in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,497.82. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.51 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,320.17. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.47 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,837.91.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Dave Zimmerman)