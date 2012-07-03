Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 72.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,374.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 24.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.08.

An S&P index of energy shares .GSPE rose 2.17 percent.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)