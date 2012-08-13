Italy backs ArcelorMittal bid for polluted Ilva steel plant
ROME The Italian government supports a joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Marcegaglia group for the polluted Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the Industry Ministry said on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after six straight sessions of gains by the S&P 500 as Japan showed signs of economic weakness.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.23 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,183.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,403.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,019.97.
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's shares fell as much as 6.3 percent on their debut on Tuesday, clouding the listing prospect for other infrastructure investment funds after raising 22.5 billion rupees ($349.68 million) in an initial public offering.