NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after six straight sessions of gains by the S&P 500 as Japan showed signs of economic weakness.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.23 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,183.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,403.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,019.97.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)