NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose further on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt each month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 76.35 points, or 0.57 percent, to 13,409.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 7.29 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,443.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 14.21 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,128.52.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)