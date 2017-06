Traders work at a Goldman Sachs kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to data which showed the pace of home resales rose in August to its fastest in over two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,601.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,461.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.97 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,178.78.

