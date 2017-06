Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co (BA.N) and positive data from China eased concerns about sluggish global growth.

Shares rebounded from a steep decline in the previous session, during which the Dow fell its most in four months. Boeing rose 2.1 percent to $74.51.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,137.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.55 points, or 0.65 percent, at 3,010.01.

