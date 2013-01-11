Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after a record profit at Wells Fargo failed to attract buyers and Boeing shares were pressured by two further problems with its new Dreamliner aircraft.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell slightly but was still up on the week and just a few points shy of a five-year high set Thursday.

Wells Fargo (WFC.N), the first major U.S. bank to post earnings this season, reported a record fourth-quarter profit as it set aside less money to cover bad loans and made more fees from mortgages. Its shares fell 2 percent to $34.70, erasing Thursday's gains but up 1.6 percent on the month.

Shares of Dow component Boeing (BA.N) fell 2 percent to $75.49 after a cracked cockpit window and an oil leak on separate flights in Japan added to other mishaps earlier in the week and to safety concerns about its new 787 Dreamliner. The US Department of Transportation said the jet would be subject to a review of its critical systems by regulators.

"The market is giving up a little of its rise yesterday," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

He said declines in Wells Fargo and Boeing were pressuring the overall market, but the consolidation around current levels showed the market remained resilient.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 21.54 points or 0.16 percent, to 13,449.68, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,468.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.23 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,117.53.

Best Buy (BBY.N) shares rallied after its results showed a bit of a turnaround in its U.S. stores, though same-store sales were flat during the key holiday season. Shares were last up 12.2 percent at $13.70.

Basic materials shares were pressured after China's annual consumer inflation rate picked up to a seven-month high, narrowing the scope for the central bank to boost the economy by easing monetary policy. The S&P basic materials sector fell 0.7 percent.

Dendreon Corp DNDN.O shares jumped 18.2 percent to $6.03 after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market-perform" and said the drugmaker could be one of the best performers in 2013.

U.S.-traded shares of India's No.2 software services provider Infosys Ltd (INFY.N) jumped 18.3 percent to $51.98 after the company raised its revenue forecast.

