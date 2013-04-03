Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors brushed off weak data on private sector employment and awaited a report on the U.S. services sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.28 points or 0.11 percent, to 14,678.29, the S&P 500 ained 0.89 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,571.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.5 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,258.36.

The S&P 500 remained within striking distance of its record intraday high of 1,576.09 set October 11, 2007.

