Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors brushed off weak data on private sector employment and awaited a report on the U.S. services sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.28 points or 0.11 percent, to 14,678.29, the S&P 500 ained 0.89 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,571.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.5 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,258.36.
The S&P 500 remained within striking distance of its record intraday high of 1,576.09 set October 11, 2007.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.