The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with technology shares leading losses and the S&P 500 trading below its 50-day moving average. Apple (AAPL.O) shares extended their slide from Wednesday, while shares of eBay (EBAY.O) dropped after its disappointing forecast.

Google (GOOG.O) results are due after the bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 107.48 points, or 0.74 percent, at 14,511.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.03 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,537.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 48.44 points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,156.23. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)