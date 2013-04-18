Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Thursday for the third day this week after data showed signs of slower growth ahead for the U.S. economy, while bearish technical signals added to doubts about the market's strength.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 81.37 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 14,537.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 10.39 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,541.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 38.31 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,166.36. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)