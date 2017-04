Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The Dow opened lower on Friday following disappointing results from General Electric Co (GE.N), McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) and IBM (IBM.N), while other indexes were little changed at the start.

GE fell 3.7 percent to $21.84 while McDonald's was off 2.2 percent at $99.71. IBM was the biggest loser on the S&P, falling 6.6 percent to $193.58.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.17 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,478.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,543.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.35 points, or 0.14 percent, at 3,170.71.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)