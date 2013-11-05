India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday ahead of services sector data, putting the S&P 500 on pace to halt a two-day streak of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.79 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,572.33, the S&P 500 lost 5.88 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,762.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.698 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,923.892.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
BEIJING Profits of Chinese industrial firms surged almost 32 percent in the first two months of 2017 -- the fastest pace in nearly 6 years -- as prices of commodities from coal to iron ore raced higher.