Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market opening December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The Dow ended Thursday's session at an all-time high - its second record close in a row - while the S&P 500 dipped as investors paused after a rally in the previous session.

The Nasdaq slipped, pulled lower by tech shares. A rally in Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), which jumped following its results, helped limit the Nasdaq's loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.11 points or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 16,179.08, a record high. The S&P 500 inched down 1.05 points or 0.06 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,809.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 4,058.135.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)