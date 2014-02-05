Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday following a report on the private labor market that was weaker than expected, though investors were also looking ahead to impending data on the services sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,413.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.30 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,749.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.33 points, or 0.43 percent, at 4,014.19.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.