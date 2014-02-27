Gold steady as investors cautious ahead of French polls
Gold held steady on Friday with tensions surrounding upcoming French elections underpinning the safe-haven demand, but the yellow metal was on track for its first weekly drop in six.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with a better-than-expected read on durable goods offseting political uncertainty in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.35 points or 0 percent, to 16,198.76, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,845.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.597 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,294.661.
SINGAPORE/LONDON The jury is still out over whether an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening oil markets is working, or if the producer club has simply enabled higher prices without making much of a dent in the global fuel supply overhang.