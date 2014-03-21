UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.59 points or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 16,298.46. The S&P 500 slipped 5.75 points or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,866.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.498 points or 0.98 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.788.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.