Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
NEW YORK The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday as positive manufacturing data indicated economic growth was gaining traction after a harsh winter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,531.58. The S&P 500 ded 13.06 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,885.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 69.05 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,268.04.
