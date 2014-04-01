Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday as positive manufacturing data indicated economic growth was gaining traction after a harsh winter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to 16,531.58. The S&P 500 ded 13.06 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,885.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 69.05 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,268.04.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)