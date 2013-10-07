NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as the partial U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no signs of a softening in the positions of politicians over the debt-ceiling limit or budget impasse.

Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.11 points, or 0.91 percent, at 14,935.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.33 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,675.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.59 points, or 0.86 percent, at 3,775.16.